Matthews reacts to SuperSport United being labelled Mamelodi Sundowns’ ‘feeder team'

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has dismissed talk they are helping Mamelodi Sundowns build a strong team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Matsantsantsa have been transferring their key players to Tshwane rivals Sundowns in recent seasons. In 2022 alone, Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams. Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena moved from SuperSport to Masandawana. The likes of Grant Kekana and Aubrey Modiba also joined the Brazilians from SuperSport. But Matthews has moved in to dismiss suggestions they are a feeder team to Sundowns.

WHAT MATTHEWS SAID: “Teboho Mokoena went to Sundowns and everyone was ‘oh, you are Sundowns feeder team’ and what, what,” Matthews told iDiski Times.

“It is irrelevant to me where the player goes. I have to look at what I can get for this player. If I can get either more money or playing strength and maybe sometime I will take less money but because you are giving me Grant Margeman, because you are giving me Thabang Sibanyoni, because you are giving me Ricardo Goss [all on loan from Sundowns], you are making me much stronger to be able to be in the top four.

“With that Teboho’s money, I went back to my academy. I signed a four-year agreement with almost every single top talent in my DStv Diski Challenge team to be secured for the next four years. All those 17, 18, 19 years old boys are signed for the next four years. I tied them up with Teboho’s money. I’m sorry that it happens to be Sundowns buying the players from us and I don’t like to see myself [labelled] as a feeder team to anybody."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there has been permanent transfers of players from SuperSport to Sundowns, players go the opposite way on loan deals. Midfielder Grant Margeman, forward Thabang Sibanyoni and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss are Masandawana players currently on loan at SuperSport. Last season, the Brazilians loaned out Bangaly Soumahoro and Sifiso Ngobeni to their Tshwane rivals.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS & SUPERSPORT? SuperSport are preparing to resume their Premier Soccer League campaign when they host Marumo Gallants on December 30, while Sundowns welcome Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.