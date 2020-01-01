Matthews on when SuperSport United can reclaim PSL title

The Matsatsantsa CEO shares his impression on why it is challenging to lift the lucrative title

As the current season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says reaching the top-four in the Premier Soccer League ( ) will be a massive achievement for his team.

The experienced boss says coach Kaitano Tembo will be the first manager to lead the reigning MTN8 champions to the top top-four, a feat they enjoyed under former coach Gavin Hunt many seasons ago.

On the other hand, Matthews still harbours the ambition to lift the coveted title, saying it’s been a while they have not won it but admits it’s impossible this term.

“Yes, it’s been a while since we won the league title and it will take time for us to win it. It’s not easy to win the league,” Matthews told Isolezwe.

“It’s not easy to have players or a squad that can manage 30 games. We don’t want to fool ourselves. We all dream of winning the league but within us, out of all the 16 teams this season, I am sure that 10 teams can say they cannot win the league.

“We can wish for it in our hearts but if we focus on that, we will be disappointed.”

The Tshwane giants have lifted the title on three occasions under the current tactician and Matthews backs Tembo to finally make it to the top-four this season.

“We will continue to be a team that always finishes in the top eight or in the top four. That’s when we can say we have done well – we are still looking at reaching the top-four in the four remaining matches,” he added.

"Kaitano knows that. He could be the first coach to take us to the top-four since Gavin [Hunt].

“After that, we can say we are one of the six teams that can win the league. However, we need to finish in the top-four as we have spent years without reaching it. We cannot stick to the history of the past 10 years.”

Although they have failed to add another PSL medal to their trophy cabinet, Matsatsantsa have recently emerged as one of the teams with cup pedigree in the top-flight.

As they sit fourth with 40 points on the log table, they have managed to lift three Nedbank Cup titles, one Telkom Knockout Cup as well as two Wafa Wafa trophies since their last league glory in the 2009/10 campaign.