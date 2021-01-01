'That is out of the coach's hands' - Booth refuses to blame Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt after TTM defeat

Amakhosi will now be looking to return to winning ways in the Soweto Derby encounter after losing to Tshakhuma

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Matthew Booth says Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt should not be blamed for the Soweto giants' defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday.

Amakhosi extended their winless run to three matches in the PSL after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Vhadau Vha Damani in a game played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Soweto giants played the entire second half with 10 players after Njabulo Blom was red-carded in the first half and Tshakhuma scored twice through Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Mnyamane, while Lebogang Manyama netted for Chiefs.

Booth feels that Blom's red card cost Chiefs against Tshakhuma as he reflected on what was the Glamour Boys' ninth defeat of the season in the league.

"It is rather a dejected season, although in the last two games he [Hunt] has put a positive spin on, which is what I like," Booth told SuperSport TV.

"Especially when looking at their attack - [Happy] Mashiane, [Lebogang] Manyama and [Samir] Nurkovic the way they have come together.

"So, there was a silver lining before this [defeat to TTM]. So, really the main undoing for Chiefs today was the red card. That is really out of the coach's hands."

The defeat left Chiefs placed ninth on the league standings - three points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy, who have a game in hand, as the race to finish in the top eight intensifies.

Meanwhile, Chiefs legend Jimmy Tau feels that his former side still has a lot to play for with the Glamour Boys set to face Swallows FC, Black Leopards, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Galaxy in their last four games.

"Yeah, it is difficult for everyone. They [Chiefs] are playing Swallows. They [Swallows] have been drawing a lot of games," Tau told SuperSport TV.

"Chiefs will be coming into this encounter after a defeat to TTM. So, there is a lot to play for. Black Leopards are playing for their lives.

"Golden Arrows have been marvellous to watch. TS galaxy I think for me they will want to consolidate their place in the top eight. So, they have a lot to play for also."

Article continues below

Chiefs will play host to Swallows in the Soweto Derby clash at FNB Stadium on April 12.