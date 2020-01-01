Matthaus wants Bafana Bafana job ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The former Inter Milan midfielder has explained why it would be difficult for him to coach in the PSL

Legendary German coach Lothar Matthaus says he would not be tempted by and .

The 58-year-old's compatriot Ernst Middendorp and Josef Zinnbauer are currently in charge of the two biggest football clubs in the country, Chiefs and Pirates respectively.

However, Matthaus, who has coached Serbian giants FK Partizan and Austrian champions , indicated he has a busy schedule.

"I know myself, in 365 days of the year I split them equally," Matthaus told the media during the Experience in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"For 120 days, I'm working for football, 120 days I enjoy my lifestyle with my family at home, and the other 120 days I go on holiday. This is a beautiful life, I will not change it."

Matthaus is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time having captained to Fifa World Cup glory in 1990.

The 1991 Fifa World Player of the Year has coached the Bulgaria and Hungary national teams and he would consider coaching Bafana Bafana.

"Maybe when the national team position opens up, where you do not have a weekly game, maybe then the situation changes," the legend added.

"In a club, you need time to build something, that's why I seemed like a bad coach before, because I did not have time. It was killing me."

Matthaus has coached outside Europe having taken charge of Brazilian club Atlético Paranaense in 2006.

However, the former Maccabi Netanya coach quit Paranaense three months into the job citing the need to be closer to his family.