Brazilian Chelsea talent Estevao Willian is weighing up a move away from the London club in the coming period, having found himself frozen out by Spanish coach Xabi Alonso.

Both Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer were missing, yet Estevao still failed to feature against Liverpool yesterday, Wednesday, in the last 16 of the English League Cup, a tie the Reds settled on penalties.

Plenty of Chelsea fans rate the Brazilian winger, convinced he has something special in his locker. They want to see him shine on the pitch rather than stay stuck on the substitutes' bench, according to the English newspaper "The Sun".

Just 163 minutes of football have come Estevao's way this season, 125 of them in the Carabao Cup. At Anfield even that run dried up, with Alonso opting not to bring him off the bench.

The newspaper added: "It seems it is only a matter of time before Estevao looks for new opportunities unless his fortunes change with the Blues."

Xabi Alonso said in a press conference after the Liverpool match when asked about the limited playing time for the Brazil international: "I understand his situation and that he certainly could have been happier."

He continued: "Every player wants to play, and wants to be part of the team. We have had some intense matches, and every player will have his chance. I am sure that Estevao will get his chance. This is my responsibility, and we have to deal with it."