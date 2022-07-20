Matsheke & Lesako: Kaizer Chiefs loan out duo to Swallows FC

The pair spent last season playing National First Division football and will not be with Amakhosi again in the upcoming campaign

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the loan transfers of central midfielder Darrel Matsheke and winger Lebohang Lesako to Swallows FC.

The two have been struggling to cement first-team football places at Chiefs and were first loaned out to National First Division side Uthongathi.

But they will play Premier Soccer League football in the upcoming season with the Dube Birds.

“Amakhosi duo, Lebohang Lesako and Darrel Matsheke have been loaned out to Swallows FC for the upcoming DStv Premiership season,” Chiefs announced in a brief statement.

After the pair was handed their PSL debuts by former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt during the 2020/21 season, they were expected to remain as contenders for regular football at Amakhosi.

Hunt handed Matsheke nine appearances while Lesako was fielded in three games.

But the coming in of Stuart Baxter saw them two going to play for Uthongtahi where Matsheke made 13 league appearances including starting four of them.

Lesako, on the other hand, enjoyed more game time by starting 22 league matches.

Having come through Chiefs’ development ranks where they were coached by Arthur Zwane but have struggled to convince the Chiefs tactician that they are ready for a spot in the first team squad.

Both players are aged 23 and it is to be seen if they will enjoy regular football at Swallows to be considered for first-team football at Chiefs in future.

Their loan move to Swallows brings to 14 the number of players who have left Amakhosi during the current transfer period, although the other 12 were released permanently.

With Chiefs signing five midfielders ahead of the upcoming season, it always appeared difficult for Matsheke and Lesako to remain at Naturena.

There have been been a number of player movements between Chiefs and Swallows in recent seasons.

Matsheke and Lesako arrive at the Dube Birds after Amakhosi signed Kamohelo Malatsi, Dillon Solomons and Lehlogonolo Matlou from Swallows.