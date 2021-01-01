Matlou sees red as Kgatlana maintains goalscoring form for Eibar against Tenerife

The South African provided the opening goal for the Gunsmiths but her compatriot was sent off against Francis Diaz's ladies

Noko Matlou was sent off and Thembi Kgatlana was on target in Eibar's 2-1 defeat to Tenerife in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

Kgatlana teamed up with the Unbe Sports Stadium outfit last July on a one-year deal from Portuguese Liga BPI side SL Benfica.

The South African forward was handed her 12th league start and made the most of the chance to add to her tally for the Gunsmiths.

Following a four-match winless run, Kgatlana put Eibar in front in the sixth minute following an assist from Mar Torras.

Tenerife, however, fought their way back when Pisco assisted Cristina Martin-Prieto to level in the 32nd minute before Noko Matlou bagged her second yellow on the brink of the half-time break.

After the restart, the 10-player visitors held on until Tenerife profited from their numerical advantage to claim the matchwinner through Martin-Prieto's second of the day eight minutes from full-time.

South Africa's Kgatlana was in action for the duration of the match and earned her ninth goal in 18 appearances, including five assists for Eibar.

While her compatriot Matlou featured for 45 minutes before receiving her red card, and Nigeria's Charity Adule also saw 45 minutes, while Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez was an unused substitute.

On the other hand, Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan featured for the duration of the match, while Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio was in action for the final eight minutes for Tenerife.

With the result, Eibar dropped to 10th spot with 22 points from 19 games, while Tenerife climbed to sixth on the Spanish table after gathering 32 points from 17 games this season.

Kgatlana will hope to continue her impressive form in front of goal when Eibar take on Levante in their next fixture after the international break on March 7.