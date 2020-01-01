Matlou: Banyana Banyana star joins Kgatlana and Adule at Eibar

She becomes the latest South Africa international to move to Spain from the Sasol Women's League this summer

Spanish side have secured the services of international Noko Matlou, for the 2020-21 season.

The Primera Iberdrola outfit completed the signing of the Banyana Banyana defender from Sasol Women's League team Maindies FC.

The move will see the Moletjie-born striker-turned-defender to finally fulfil her dream of becoming a full professional at 35.

Matlou has been part of the Banyana Banyana squad since 2006 and became the first South African to be named African Women Player of the Year after scoring six goals at the 2008 African Championship.

With her signing, manager Jon Gallego will be keen to solidify his defence on their return to the Spanish top-flight for the first time since 2009 following Saturday's 1-0 triumph over .

"South African player Noko Matlou has become the latest reinforcement of the women's first team," the club announced on its website.

"Matlou, 35, is a powerful centre-back who in 2008 was considered the best soccer player in her country.

"She sends it to the gunsmith club from the First Touch in her country, although she will not be able to be placed under the command of Iker Dorronsoro for a few days."

After her announcement, she now becomes the second South African at the club after Thembi Kgatlana, who joined this summer, and the third African after striker Charity Adule arrived in 2019.

Her arrival in will increase the number of South Africans in the country to five, after Kholosa Biyana, Amanda Mthandi, Nothando Vilakazi, and Kgatlana moved in this summer.

Matlou will aim to establish herself in one of Europe's biggest women's leagues and help Eibar retain a spot in the Spanish top-flight.