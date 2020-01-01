Matlaba: Swallows FC confirm signing of former Orlando Pirates captain
Swallows FC have confirmed the signing of accomplished utility player Thabo Matlaba.
The 32-year-old has become the latest player to join the Dube Birds after parting ways with Black Leopards.
Matlaba becomes Swallows' eighth signing as they prepare for their return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The club released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:
"Swallows FC have secured the signature of midfielder/defender Thabo Matlaba. Welcome to the nest," a club statement read.
Matlaba was one of Leopards' key players as they won the 2019/20 PSL promotional/relegation play-offs and the club retained its status in the elite league.
The Bafana Bafana international, who won the PSL title and Nedbank Cup with Orlando Pirates, played 32 matches across all competitions including 26 in the PSL for Leopards.
Nicknamed Festival, Matlaba managed to revive his career at Leopards after being released by Pirates at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Festival was awarded the captain's armband at Lidoda Duvha as he produced consistent performances which earned him a Bafana call-up in March 2020.
The Tembisa-born player has reunited with his former teammate Musa Nyatama, who recently moved to Swallows after Highlands Park sold their PSL status to TS Galaxy.
The duo has brought in experience into the Soweto giants' squad which won the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) title.
The club has also signed Thabo Mosadi (Ajax Cape Town), Moeketsi Makhanya (JDR Stars), Wandisile Letlabika (Bloemfontein Celtic), Kagiso Malinga (SuperSport United) Ruzaigh Gamildien (Chippa United) and Daniel Gozar (Free State Stars).
Furthermore, Swallows have extended loan deals of Kaizer Chiefs quartet, Given Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane.
The Soweto giants could also add experienced defender-come-midfielder Keagan Ritchie to their growing squad.
The former Chiefs player is currently being assessed by the Swallows technical team which is led by coach Brandon Truter.
Ritchie is a free agent after leaving Bidvest Wits with the club, having sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
The 30-year-old was on the books of Swallows between 2009 and 2011, before he moved to Chiefs and he also played for Czech giants Slavia Prague.
Swallows FC— SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) October 3, 2020
has secured the signature of Midfielder /Defender Thabo Matlaba
Welcome to the Nest #SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack pic.twitter.com/K9QhERzRkn