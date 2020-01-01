Matlaba: Swallows FC confirm signing of former Orlando Pirates captain

The former Bucs player has joined the party as the Dube Birds reinforce their squad with experienced players

Swallows FC have confirmed the signing of accomplished utility player Thabo Matlaba.



The 32-year-old has become the latest player to join the Dube Birds after parting ways with Black .

Matlaba becomes Swallows' eighth signing as they prepare for their return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The club released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

More teams

"Swallows FC have secured the signature of midfielder/defender Thabo Matlaba. Welcome to the nest," a club statement read.



Matlaba was one of Leopards' key players as they won the 2019/20 PSL promotional/relegation play-offs and the club retained its status in the elite league.

The Bafana Bafana international, who won the PSL title and Nedbank Cup with , played 32 matches across all competitions including 26 in the PSL for Leopards.

Nicknamed Festival, Matlaba managed to revive his career at Leopards after being released by Pirates at the end of the 2018/19 season.



Festival was awarded the captain's armband at Lidoda Duvha as he produced consistent performances which earned him a Bafana call-up in March 2020.

The Tembisa-born player has reunited with his former teammate Musa Nyatama, who recently moved to Swallows after sold their PSL status to TS Galaxy.

The duo has brought in experience into the Soweto giants' squad which won the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) title.

The club has also signed Thabo Mosadi ( Cape Town), Moeketsi Makhanya (JDR Stars), Wandisile Letlabika (Bloemfontein ), Kagiso Malinga (SuperSport United) Ruzaigh Gamildien ( ) and Daniel Gozar ( ).



Furthermore, Swallows have extended loan deals of quartet, Given Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane.

The Soweto giants could also add experienced defender-come-midfielder Keagan Ritchie to their growing squad.

The former Chiefs player is currently being assessed by the Swallows technical team which is led by coach Brandon Truter.

Article continues below

Ritchie is a free agent after leaving with the club, having sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The 30-year-old was on the books of Swallows between 2009 and 2011, before he moved to Chiefs and he also played for Czech giants Slavia Prague.