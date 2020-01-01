Matlaba: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain confirms Black Leopards exit amidst Swallows FC link

The defender-come-midfielder is now a free agent and the Dube Birds are reportedly interested in his services

Former captain Thabo Matlaba has parted ways with Black after one season with the club.

The experienced utility player had moved to Lidoda Duvha on a free transfer in July 2019 after leaving Pirates.

Matlaba joined Lidoda Duvha on a two-year contract and he was immediately made captain of the side.

The Bafana Bafana international disclosed that he asked to be released from his contract with the Limpopo-based club in order to sort out some personal issues.

“Yeah it’s true I have left but I sent my termination request on 17 June because of family problems which I needed to sort out,” Matlaba told Far Post.

“But I told the Chairman [David Thidiela] that I will stay in the meantime and help the team stay in the Premiership because it would be bad to leave while they were still fighting for survival.

“The Chairman understood my reasons so he gave me his blessing to leave."

Matlaba played 32 matches for Lidoda Duvha across all competitions and he scored once as he helped the team win the 2019/20 promotional/relegation playoffs.

The 32-year-old made it clear that he will not be retiring from professional football as he will be looking for a new club.

"Black Leopards is a good team so I enjoyed myself, unfortunately, I had to part ways but I never had any problems during my stay there,” he said.

“I am not retiring from football anytime soon, it is just that I had to leave. I am still going to look for a job but I am not retiring."

Matlaba was included in the Bafana squad which was scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers in March 2019.

However, the qualifiers were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the tournament which are set to be hosted by has been moved to 2022.

It has been reported that Matlaba is on the radar of newly promoted PSL side Swallows FC.

Swallows are back in the top-flight league after clinching the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) title.

The Soweto giants have been busy beefing up their squad having signed seven new players thus far.