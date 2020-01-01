Matip forced off with groin problem as Liverpool defensive injury crisis grows

's defensive injury crisis grew on Sunday when Joel Matip was forced off against with a groin injury.

With 15 minutes gone in the second half, Matip pulled up after attempting a clearance against the Baggies and signalled to the bench that he needed medical attention.

After the centre-back received treatment on the pitch, he was forced off and replaced by Rhys Williams in the 60th minute.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez already long-term injury absentees, Liverpool can ill afford another injury to a central defender.

Matip helped the Reds take the lead against Sam Allardyce's side just 12 minutes into the clash at Anfield. The 29-year-old played a forward pass to Sadio Mane, who chested down before lashing past Sam Johnstone.

The home match against the Baggies was just Matip's eighth in the Premier League this season. The central defender had faced spells on the sidelines earlier in the season due to injury and returned to training just over a week ago following his most recent fitness troubles.

The former player had missed his side's home win against on December 16 but returned to play a role in the 7-0 trouncing of last week.

Matip registered an assist in that match, too, as he set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's sixth goal at Selhurst Park.

