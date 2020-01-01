Matip could make Liverpool return against Manchester United - Klopp

The Cameroonian centre-back is yet to play a game since October but he is in contention to make a return to action at Anfield on Sunday

Joel Matip will be available for selection when host for Sunday's Premier League match, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Matip suffered a knee injury during a league outing against in October and has been out of action since he played against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old defender returned to training this week and Klopp is impressed with his performances at Melwood.

Meanwhile, Guinea's Naby Keita is still struggling with a groin injury and will miss Sunday's fixture with no return date in view.

"Yes, it looks like Joel and Fabinho [will be back],” Klopp said in his press conference.

“They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad.

“The other three not, but they are getting closer and closer. Dejan, I think, will train 100 per cent from Monday on.

“With the other two [Keita and Milner], I don’t know exactly. I cannot rush it so when somebody tells me they are ready, I take them back in training.”

Liverpool are comfortably at the summit of the Premier League table with an unbeaten record this season and a 14-point lead above second-placed , with a game in hand.