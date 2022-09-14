Matip: Carragher praises Liverpool defender despite Kudus' masterclass for Ajax

The centre-back scored the winning and morale-boosting goal for the Reds as he returned to the starting XI

Despite Mohammed Kudus' performance at Anfield, Jamie Carragher has praised Joel Matip's presence for Liverpool in the Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday.

The Cameroonian scored the winning goal for the Reds late in the second half, and although Kudus found himself on the losing side, he set a career record.

The Ghanaian, who also scored and provided an assist as Ajax thrashed Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam last week, has now scored five goals in his last four matches. The forward’s impressive outing at Anfield was further highlighted by his 100 percent chance conversion rate after scoring from his only shot, as he also won four duels and had three touches in the opposition box.

Meanwhile, as Klopp made four changes to his starting XI, Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota were brought in and it is the centre-back’s effort that propelled the under-pressure Reds to a win, attracting Caragher’s attention.

"It was Virgil van Dijk who looked really dangerous all night. But Joel Matip is a huge presence," the former Liverpool star told CBS Sports, as quoted by Anfield Watch.

"Think of how many goals Liverpool got last season through (Ibrahima) Konate from set pieces in the Champions League."

Klopp spoke about the emotions that engulfed them at the moment when Matip, who recorded a first Champions League goal in nine years, with his last coming for Schalke in 2013, found the back of the net in the 89th minute.

"Great goal, then ball not in, then linesman raised his flag, which I really don’t know why; maybe he saw first that the goal was in or he has it as well in his watch," the German explained.

"Then big celebrations and the face of Joel showed exactly how we all felt in that moment."

The 31-year-old defender also reacted to his winning goal and their overall performance against the Dutch opponents; "We had a few opportunities before, so I was happy that I could score the goal. I wasn’t sure [it was in], to be honest, but when I saw the referee, the emotions came out.

"It was a long and tough game. We tried really over 90 minutes to create chances, and we were pushing forward the whole team, defending from the first second, and then it was a happy end for us."

Matip’s strike and Mohamed Salah’s opener for the Reds marked the third victory that Liverpool have recorded in eight competitive games this season.