Mathoho’s poor form another worry for Kaizer Chiefs

With Amakhosi's transfer ban coming to an end in June, head coach Gavin Hunt will be busy identifying the areas of his squad he feels need bolstering

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho’s blunder against Chippa United proved costly as Bienvenu Eva Nga capitalised to score the only goal of the game at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

To be brutally honest, it was an amateur bit of defending from Mathoho which led to Eva Nga scoring an 84th-minute goal – after initially hesitating, Mathoho seemed almost to be caught in two minds before heading weakly back towards goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

It wasn’t even close to Khune though and Eva Nga was always favourite to win the race, even if it did come at a personal cost as he had to leave the field after scoring, having been caught on the head by the out-rushing Khune.

It wasn’t the kind of defending you would associate with a player who has been among the top central defenders in the PSL for the last five or so years, and who was at one point a regular in the Bafana Bafana team.

The thing is, it’s not the first time in the past handful of matches that Mathoho has been found wanting.

Another recent example was in the 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch when he misjudged a cross which resulted in Phathutshedzo Nange bulleting a header into the back of the net.

There have been a several other mistakes too from Mathoho, who, judging especially by the blunder against Chippa, looks uncertain of himself at the moment.

To put things in perspective though, most members of the Kaizer Chief defence, goalkeepers included, have made too many errors this season.

And Mathoho has also had several family bereavements to deal with, as well as injuries and suspension – he’s played only 14 league matches this term.

However, Daniel Cardoso, by his own recent admission, is also not having the best of seasons. The other options in that position, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siyabonga Ngezana have not been bad, but are still not the first choices.

So if Hunt starts to worry that he can’t rely on his first choices, centre-back will likely become another target in the transfer market, once the ban comes to an end in June.

There’s already been speculation that Swallows defender Njabulo Ngcobo is a wanted man by Chiefs. There’s also the possibility of bringing in Hunt’s tried-and-trusted former Bidvest Wits player, the almost forgotten, and clubless Buhle Mkhwanazi.