Mathoho: Why Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane needs to start experienced Bafana Bafana defender regularly - Mlwane

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Humphrey Mlwane has suggested defender Eric Mathoho needs to start more regularly for the club.

Mathoho has dropped down the pecking order

Zitha Kwinika-Edmilson Dove partnership preferred choice

Hlwane wants Mathoho back for experience and leadership

WHAT HAPPENED? Recently, Kwinika, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Dove have been preferred ahead of Mathoho, who has been a conspicuous absentee in recent Zwane starting XIs.

The 32-year-old Bafana defender has made only one appearance as an injury-time last-minute substitution against SuperSport United, but Mlwane wants him to be involved on a regular basis going forward.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "For his experience and leadership qualities, for me, he would be in the starting line-up and playing regularly," Mwane told Soccer Laduma.

"I strongly believe that he is still needed to add his experience at the back for Chiefs because some of these players that are playing there are still young and they do need a seasoned campaigner around them to lead.

"But we are not the same [as coaches], and I don’t coach at that level, but I wouldn’t leave him out of my team for the leadership qualities that he possesses.

"Looking at that Chiefs team, I think he is the most experienced defender in the entire squad. But coaches don’t see situations in the same way, although I don’t think he [Mathoho] made a lot of mistakes to put him out completely."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given the solidity that is developing between Dove and Kwinika – Amakhosi’s new signings – Mathoho needs to work even harder if he has to reclaim a regular starting slot.

Against Stellenbosch, when Kwinika was not available due to a match suspension, Zwane drafted Siyabonga Ngezana to play alongside Dove as Mathoho was not in the matchday squad.

After the completion of his suspension, Kwinika is expected to make a seamless return to the starting XI in their next fixtures.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: The Soweto giants, who will be looking for their fourth straight Premier Soccer League win when they face Chippa United on Saturday, are boosted by the return of other players.

After missing a number of matches, Khama Billiat could also be involved, while Itumeleng Khune – who has been the most preferred goalkeeper since his return to the fold – will be missing after picking up a knock against Stellies.

Lehlogonolo Matlou – who missed two matches due to suspension – will also be available for the Glamour Boys.