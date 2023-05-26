Mathoho's message to 'biggest team in Africa' Kaizer Chiefs and fans after exit

Eric Mathoho has appreciated his time at Kaizer Chiefs, stating they are one of the biggest team not only in Mzansi but in South Africa.

Mathoho joined Chiefs in 2012

His contract has expired

Defender appreciates the Glamour Boys

WHAT HAPPENED: Mathoho's 11-year stay at Chiefs has come to an end after his contract with the club expired.

The 33-year-old joined Amakhosi in 2012 from Bloemfontein Celtic, a team he had spent three seasons with.

However, this season he fell out favour and made just one appearance throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

After his exit, Mathoho thanked the Soweto giants, describing them as the best in Africa, and appreciated the moments shared.

WHAT HE SAID: "I would like to thank my chairman [Dr. Kaizer Motaung] for the opportunity to play for one of the biggest teams in Africa, not only the country, Kaizer Chiefs," Mathoho posted on his Instagram account.

"You and the entire family have welcomed me with open arms and treated me as one of your own throughout our entire journey. In those 11 years, we shared some great memories and moments together.

"To all Kaizer Chiefs supporters, I would like to thank you for the support and kindness you have shown towards me through thick and thin, both on and off the pitch. To all my teammates I would like to thank you for the moments we shared on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs struggled to finish fifth on the table and coach Arthur Zwane is keen on bringing in new faces.

Amakhosi have already signed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and Given Msimango from TS Galaxy in their bid to strengthen the defence. Austin Dube is rumoured to be on his way out as well.

Andile Jali, who is a free agent, might be another new face in the Chiefs camp if Zwane gives a green light for him to be signed.

WHAT NEXT: Mathoho will now be looking for a new team as Zwane continues rebuilding.