Mathoho: Kaizer Chiefs defender signs new three-year deal

Mathoho has been rewarded with a three-year deal for his loyalty to Amakhosi. His new contract will expire in June 2023

have handed defender Erick Mathoho a new three-year deal.

The news was confirmed by Amakhosi on their social media platforms on Thursday afternoon.

Player Updates!



Tower commits to another 3 years. Mulomowandau Mathoho has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/1phqODfVuM — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 12, 2019

Mathoho has been with the Soweto giants since 2012, but his impressive start to the current season has convinced the management that he deserves an improved contract.

Tower, as Mathoho is affectionately known, has scored two goals for the club so far this season.

This is considered a huge improvement given the centre-back's lack of game time in the previous campaigns.

As things stand, Mathoho is regarded as one of the senior players in the current squad alongside the likes of Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and Kgotso Moleko.

He has featured in 118 matches for the Glamour Boys and scored 18 goals in the process.

Mathoho joined Amakhosi from Bloemfontein seven years, and he continues to be an integral member in the team.

His contract was set to expire in June 2020, but according to the club, his new contract will be effective from July 2020 to June 2023.