Mathoho: Could Tower be the inspiration Kaizer Chiefs need?

The central defender scored five goals in the league last season and has shown over the years his value in both penalty boxes with 27 career goals

Not many of Kaizer Chiefs' senior players have stood up to be counted in what has been a tough first season in charge for head coach Gavin Hunt.

Largely, the likes of Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande, Itumeleng Khune and Lebogang Manyama have done more this season to suggest their time at Chiefs is coming to an end, rather than providing the backbone of the team to potentially come once Amakhosi's transfer ban ends.

Indeed Chiefs' standout player this season has arguably been the young midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and the lack of senior leadership in the squad has been apparent as Amakhosi have stumbled from one poor result to another.

Chiefs fans were, however, reminded on Saturday, in the 2-0 Caf Champions League Group C win over Petro de Luanda, what Eric Mathoho brings to the side.

With the Amakhosi attack almost non-existent due to injuries to Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic, it was left to Mathoho to open the scoring against the Angolans, with a typical towering header, from Ngcobo's 30th-minute corner.

Until Happy Mashiane's late second goal, Mathoho's header had looked enough to settle the tie.

It was a typically clinical headed finish from the big man from Venda, and his ability from set plays have been, and will continue to be, an important asset, especially when Chiefs lack the creativity to break down stubborn defences.

But not only did the Bafana Bafana defender remind everyone of his goal-scoring prowess, he also put in a very accomplished display in the heart of the Amakhosi defence. So focussed and tight was Mathoho in his marking, that Chiefs keeper Daniel Akpeyi barely had any work to do.

Mathoho, who has missed a lot of football over the past year or so due to injuries as well as several family bereavements, also started alongside the player he formed such a solid partnership with last season, Daniel Cardoso.

Cardoso has been used in central midfield this term and even at left-back, while Hunt has employed the liked of Ramahlwe Mphahlele (the current club captain was suspended for Saturday's win), Anthony Akumu Agay and on occasion, Siyabonga Ngezana as central defenders.

Based on the performance on Saturday at the FNB Stadium though, Hunt will surely find it hard not to revert back to Mathoho and Cardoso as his first-choice partnership.

At 31 and 32-years-old, respectively - Mathoho is the younger of the two - the pair are not for the long-term future, but could certainly be useful to have around as a solid foundation as Chiefs begin to rebuild their team ahead of next season.