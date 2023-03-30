Mathoho boost for Caf Champions League-chasing Kaizer Chiefs: another option or headache for Zwane?

Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho has confirmed he is back from injury ahead of the Premier Soccer League game against Stellenbosch FC.

Mathoho has been nursing injuries this season

He has made one appearance for Chiefs

Centre-back updates on recent set-back

WHAT HAPPENED: The centre-back has struggled for fitness and game time at Chiefs this season, making just one substitute appearance that came way back in September against SuperSport United.

The 33-year-old then got injured about a month ago, something that surprised Amakhosi fans considering the fact that he has not been playing for the team regularly.

Mathoho has now explained how it happened and shared how he is currently feeling ahead of the critical time of the campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: "The way I got my injury, we were playing a friendly match with the DDC team [reserve side]. I was sprinting, and I was trying to tackle the ball, the way I landed was bad," Mathoho told the Chiefs media team.

"I couldn’t point if it was a groin or hamstring injury because my leg was painful. After that, I went for a scan.

"I have been out for three weeks now. I feel much better. I’m not feeling [the pain] anymore. I was not running, I was just going to the gym and doing upper body. The rehab is going ok so far. I started running last week."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Amakhosi physiotherapist David Miller has now confirmed the defender is ready to feature for the Arthur Zwane-led team.

"We expect to have him back with the team after the FIFA international break," he confirmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mathoho's contract with Chiefs will expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Amakhosi might not extend it owing to his unfavourable constant injuries. Zwane has further opted to go with Siyabong Ngezana, Edmilson Dove, and Zitha Macheke.

Zwane has already snapped up Given Msimango and Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe ahead of the new season.

Mathoho might get some minutes considering the fact that Amakhosi are chasing a slot in next season's Caf Champions League football.

Chiefs are also in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup, but whether Zwane will trust him with a role is another question.

WHAT NEXT: Mathoho should start focusing on his future which will most probably be away from the Glamour Boys.