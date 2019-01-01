Mathoho and Dolly return as Ntseki announces Bafana Bafana squad for Zambia friendly

Ntseki has decided to make nine changes to the South Africa squad which participated at Afcon, for September's friendly against Chipolopolo

Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki has announced the squad which will play against Zambia in Lusaka on September 7.

Ntseki was given the responsibility to lead the national team following Stuart Baxter's resignation soon after the Afcon 2019 tournament.

The 49-year-old mentor has kept the core of the team that represented in with Percy Tau, Thulani Serero and Thembinkosi Lorch all keeping their places in the squad.

Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet have cracked the nod while Bruce Bvuma's place in the team has been taken by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Erick Mathoho makes his return to the Bafana setup after a scintillating start to the season where he has scored two goals already.

Daniel Cardoso has been overlooked, but Ntseki has shown faith in both Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi who were in with the team.

Ntseki also included utility player Thato Mokeke as well as Thapelo Morena of .

Rivaldo Coetzee is back in the squad, and he is seen as a replacement for Hlompho Kekana, who didn't make the squad.

Lebogang Phiri and Keagan Dolly will also travel with the team to Zambia next month alongside Kermit Erasmus and Bradley Grobler, while Lars Veldwijk has been left out completely.

Bafana Bafana will use the friendly match against Chipolopolo to prepare for their Afcon 2021 qualifiers in November.

Bafana squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (OH Leuven), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders: Eric Mathoho ( ), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (CT City), Innocent Maela ( )

Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo ( FC), Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Maboe (all Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Lebogang Phiri ( ), Bongani Zungu ( ), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Percy Tau ( ), Keagan Dolly ( )

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba ( , ), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).