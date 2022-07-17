Mathibela delighted with Banyana Banyana World Cup qualification

The former skipper is crediting the current good run of the women’s national team to the foundations laid by those before them

South Africa’s qualification for a second successive Fifa Women’s World Cup has delighted former Banyana Banyana captain Keneilwe Mathibela who feels the country is now reaping the fruits of the foundations laid years ago.

Mathibela, who captained Banyana Banyana as an 18-year-old, did not manage to qualify for the World Cup during her playing days but feels the current generation is actualising the dreams and work of those who came before them.

“It’s a very emotional situation given that we’ve been there,” said Mathibela as quoted by SABC.

She added: “We literally been knocking on the door for years and in most instances, the group that I was with at the time, actually looking back they would say only two teams qualify or just one team so we literally sometimes just at the almost-we were almost there but we were never there.”

“But this is a great achievement and it also comes back to show that the work that we are doing now we might not reap fruits right now, but for the future generation that’s coming behind us we are opening doors”.

“That’s why it’s also important for us to be passionate, to be patient, to continue to fight and grow and build a clear path for those who are coming behind us. So, I’m very honoured, it’s a great honour to be seeing this, being influential in helping the coming generation as well and I wish them nothing but all the best.”

South Africa qualified for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia by virtue of reaching the semi-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, following a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Rabat on Thursday.

Jermaine Seoposenwe scored early to set Banyana Banyana on their way to a second successive global tournament, following on their maiden appearance in France in 2019.

South Africa will be hoping for a better showing Down Under, after losing all their matches, conceding eight while scoring just once in France to exit at the group stage.

With the World Cup ticket sealed, Desiree Ellis’ side are now focused on the Wafcon semi-final where they take on hosts Morocco on Monday, hoping to make it to a second straight final. South Africa lost to Nigeria in the 2018 final and are keen to make amends this year.