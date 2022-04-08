Mathibe: Kaizer Chiefs announce appointment of former goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the return of their former goalkeeper Aubrey Mathibe as they strengthened their goalkeeping department.



The 41-year-old will serve as the club's reserve team goalkeeper coach, but will also contribute his expertise to first-team head coach Stuart Baxter's side.



Mathibe was a reserve goalkeeper for Chiefs, making just one competitive appearance in eight years with the club. During his time with the Glamour Boys, the likes of Brian Baloyi, Rowen Fernandez and Itumeleng Khune were preferred ahead of him.



The Kroonstad-born retired shot-stopper went on to play for Swallows FC, AmaZulu FC, Thanda Royal Zulu as well as Black Leopards after leaving Chiefs in 2009.



The Glamour Boys issued the following statement on Friday evening;

"Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to welcome former goalkeeper Aubrey Tlali Mathibe back into the Amakhosi fold," a club statement read. "He rejoins the Club in his new capacity as goalkeeper coach and will work with both the reserve as well as the senior team.

"Mathibe will primarily look after the reserve team as a goalkeeper coach but will also be an integral part of the senior team, working hand in hand with Lee Baxter where we have top international keepers such as Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen and Daniel Akpeyi. He will also work with the Scouting department.

"After his retirement from professional football in 2016, the former goalkeeper has been working with various teams in lower leagues including the Black Leopards who were promoted to the DStv Premiership that season. He moved to Maccabi who were promoted from the ABC Motsepe League to the GladAfrica Championship. He then moved to Swallows after Maccabi sold their status.

"The Kroonstad-born Mathibe joined Kaizer Chiefs as a 19-year-old in 1999 and left in 2006. He will reunite with former teammates Kaizer Motaung Jr, who is now the Sporting Director, assistant coach Arthur Zwane, Gerald Sibeko, who is the team manager and teammate, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

'“I’m happy to return back home and to be reunited with some old friends here at the Kaizer Chiefs family,” says a beaming Aubrey Mathibe. “it is truly an honour to join Kaizer Chiefs in this capacity and I look forward to sharing my experience with the goalkeepers and colleagues.

“It is a dream come true for me and I look forward to repaying the Chairman Ntate Kaizer Motaung for having believed in me when I was a 19-year-old boy from Maokeng."'

Mathibe holds a level C coaching licence and looking forward to improving his qualifications.

'"We are happy to welcome Tlali back to the Kaizer Chiefs fold,” says Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. “It is important to work with people who understand the Chiefs culture; and having spent almost seven years with the Glamour Boys, we are confident that he will be able to help our keepers in the reserve and senior teams follow our philosophy."'

"Having journeyed through different teams in the league as a player, Mathibe has also worked with current players Bernard Parker at Zulu Royals, Sfiso Hlanti at AmaZulu and Ramahlwe Mphahlele at Moroka Swallows, to mention a few.

'"We have to acknowledge that it is going to be challenging because Chiefs has always produced top goalkeepers over many years, and we need to continue to this legacy,” stresses Head of Technical Molefi Ntseki. “We look forward to Mathibe sharing his knowledge with our young goalkeepers. We will give them all the support that is available here at the Village and we need to make sure we continue to produce international level goalkeepers."

Mathibe starts his duties immediately."