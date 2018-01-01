Mathew Leckie strikes for Hertha Berlin in boost for Socceroos Asian Cup campaign

The Australian attacker is starting to hit form at the right time for his national team

Mathew Leckie scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season in Hertha Berlin's 2-2 home draw with Augsburg on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

After Martin Hinteregger gave Augsburg an early lead, Leckie pulled one back for the German capital side on 28 minutes with a crisp finish following a cushioned pass from Davie Selke.

Hertha then managed to take the lead three minutes later through Duda but couldn't hold on for the victory as Koo Ja-Cheol earned a draw for Augsburg. Editors' Picks Kennedy Mweene: How Bafana Bafana will benefit from Mamelodi Sundowns' recent trip to Egypt

Tottenham trigger one-year Vertonghen contract extension

Kermit Erasmus: Why Cape Town City was the right move for me

Man Utd's new manager? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer profiled

The result means Hertha sit in seventh place on the Bundesliga table, four points out of the Champions League qualification places.

Leckie's return to form will be a welcome sight for Socceroos coach Graham Arnold as he prepares the national team for their defence of the Asian Cup next month.

The 27-year-old attacker is expected to play a vital role in an Australian team that is searching for goals since the retirement of talisman Tim Cahill.