Mathebula: Why Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane made good signings

Amakhosi have made seven signings ahead of the 2022/23 season and there could be more arrivals in the upcoming days

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder David Mathebula has voiced his thoughts on the Soweto giants’ transfer business in preparation for next season.

Amakhosi have signed Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch, while also securing the signatures of midfielders Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou, all formerly of Swallows FC.

Also arriving at Chiefs is former AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart who joins from Sekhukhune United.

The new signings are part of a rebuilding project under new head coach Arthur Zwane and Mathebula explains why he believes his former teammate has been spot on in the transfer market.

"I think they’ve done very well in the market. They got their targets and sorted their business early," Mathebula told KickOff.

"That shows they have great leadership at the club and that’s wonderful to see. It’s good for the coach because it makes it a bit easier to prepare for a new season.

"It also gives players a chance to get to know each other. That’s why I’m asking the supporters to give him [Zwane] time because these players have to understand each other and understand what the coach needs from them."

Chiefs began pre-season training last week with the new players in attendance.

Zwane was presiding over the team he is building after releasing 12 players including Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Lebogang Manyama, Sumisani Zuma, Daniel Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Nyiya.

After witnessing all the transfer activity under Zwane, Mathebula is convinced the former Bafana Bafana star is the right man for the Amakhosi job.

"Look, the fans have been calling for him [Zwane] to be the head coach and the club hierarchy has delivered that,” said Mathebula.

“Now it's up to the fans to support the club, come out to the stadiums and back him. That's what I’m hoping to see.”

It is yet to be seen which players Chiefs will sign or offload next as they continue to build a strong team for next season.