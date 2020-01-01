Matchday 32 preview: Barca, Madrid face tricky away tests as La Liga title race continues

Matchday 32’s programme kicks off Friday at Sevilla and ends on Monday with Europa League spot chasing Getafe hosting 7th-place Real Sociedad

’s exciting accelerated end of season programme continues this weekend, with top two and both facing tricking away tests along with crucial fixtures in the races for European qualification and against relegation.

Barcelona have been solid at the back as they have taken 10 points from their first four games since the return of La Liga earlier this month. Quique Setien’s team faces another challenge on Saturday afternoon at away at , where the Blaugrana have picked up just one point across their last four La Liga visits. Celta players Rafinha, Denis Suarez and Nolito, as well as coach Oscar Garcia, all have Barca pasts and come into the game on a high after a convincing 6-0 win over Deportivo in their last game at Abanca Balaidos.

Real Madrid have also had a strong return to action and Zinedine Zidane’s side will look to again showcase their title credentials when they visit on Sunday evening. Los Blancos have the best away record in 2019/20 La Liga Santander so far but hosts Espanyol will need every point they can get to escape the relegation zone and won this fixture 1-0 two seasons ago.

The weekend’s programme kicks off Friday with hosting in a clash of two teams looking to continue excellent returns to action in recent weeks as they look to seal a top four spot and stay clear of the bottom three respectively.

Saturday’s schedule starts with at home to Real Mallorca. The Balearic Islanders last La Liga win at San Mames was back in 2010, but they could really do with another victory now in their battle against the drop.

Osasuna and have only ever met three times at El Sadar across La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank with Osasuna winning 2-1 on each occasion, but the visitors will need to turn that history around on Saturday if they are to get out of their difficult position in the bottom three.

have been on a roll since returning, moving up from sixth to third in the table, with youngsters Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente have been impressing. Diego Simeone’s men will hope to continue that positive run on Saturday evening at home to mid-table Alaves, who have lost on their last two visits to the Wanda Metropolitano.

at home to on Sunday brings together two teams who should in theory already be safe from relegation, but Betis’ concerns about their form saw them part company with coach Rubi last weekend.

against is a regional derby with an extra edge on Sunday afternoon given both teams are right in the race for European qualification next season. The Yellow Submarine have risen up the table with 10 points from their four games since the return, while Valencia won the first meeting of the season between these two sides 2-1 last November.

Just one defeat in their last eight La Liga games has Granada still dreaming of a first ever qualification for the as they prepare for Sunday’s game at home to , from whom the nightmare scenario of relegation is still a real possibility despite an improvement in performances since the return from the Covid-19 induced break.

at home to rounds off matchday 32 with a clash of two hopefuls who have restarted inconsistently. Both sides are yet to win since La Liga was resumed in early June and will be keen to put their campaign back on track against a direct rival.

