Mata: Stay calm and trust the experts on coronavirus

The Manchester United midfielder said he is "coping okay" with the training plan that he is carrying out at home during the pandemic

midfielder Juan Mata called upon the football world to remain calm and "trust the experts" while play is suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

As with all divisions across Europe, the Premier League has been on hiatus amid the outbreak and it remains unclear when the campaign will resume.

UEFA has pledged to have the season wrapped up by the end of June, but the English top-flight will be on hold until at least May 2 - and that date could be pushed back if the situation gets worse.

United cancelled training and gave players extra time off this week, as well as individual training programmes for them to stay in shape at home.

And Mata used a United club video call to share an update on his own routine, offering a positive report on his fitness.

“We are coping okay. We are obviously in the house, trying to get fit, trying to train however we can, doing some exercise in the house and trying to stay fit, patient and calm,” Mata said.

"Being patient and calm is the only thing we can do now. We have to wait and trust the experts until we can play football again."

United goalkeeper Lee Grant joined Mata on the video call and said he too has been following club orders with his home training regime.

“We have got our own special programme and, really, it just centres around doing as much as we can within the confines and the safety of our own houses," said the former and goalkeeper.

“Of course, we are utilising what equipment we have and, as Juan says, the garden has come into play as well.

“We are really just doing what we can and trying to follow, as closely as we can, the programmes that the club have given us.”

As of Saturday morning, there were over 5,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 233 deaths as a result of the disease.