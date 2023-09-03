Maswanganyi-inspired Orlando Pirates edge stubborn 10-man Stellenbosch FC in MTN8 clash

Orlando Pirates came back from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-final first leg match at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

Stellies took lead through Toure

Lepasa and Hotto netted for Bcs

Maswanganyi grabbed two assists

WHAT HAPPENED? Ismael Olivier Toure broke the deadlock by heading home a Fawaaz Basadien corner kick on the stroke of half-time.

But Pirates responded through Zakhele Lepasa in the 66th minute when he headed home a cross from Patrick Maswanganyi as the in-form striker grabbed his fourth goal in two MTN8 matches.

Before Toure's goal, Stellenbosch went down to 10 players after defender Thabo Moloisane was red-carded for a crude challenge on the troublesome Maswanganyi.

As the contest seemed headed for a draw, Deon Hotto then won it for the Buccaneers in stoppage time with Maswanganyi being the provider again with another beautiful cross.

ALL EYES ON: Pirates' Man of the Moment Zakhele Lepasa could not escape scrutiny, having heightened expectations of him.

The striker arrived in Cape Town on the backdrop of having scored nine goals in eight matches across all competitions.

Pirates fans had high hopes he would save their day at Athlone Stadium and he delivered the goods.

Maswanganyi, on the other hand, impressed with his creative skills and he was named Man of the Match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates had struggled to assert themselves against 10-man and had to bank on Hotto's late goal.

They managed to get two away goals and that would be crucial for them in the second-leg clash on September 24 at Orlando Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? PSL action goes on a pause to accommodate the Fifa international week. Bafana Bafana will be in action against Namibia and DR Congo in international friendly matches.