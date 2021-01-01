Masutha: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila terminate former Black Leopards coach's contract - report

Vhadau Vha Damani are said to have identified a replacement for the 48-year-old tactician, who has been in charge of the team since October 2020

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have reportedly dismissed their head coach Joel Masutha.

This has come as a surprise as the local tactician guided Vhadau Vha Damani to an impressive 1-0 win over a much-fancied SuperSport United side in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Thursday evening.

The Limpopo-based side advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2019 after eliminating five-time Nedbank Cup champions SuperSport.

It has been reported that Masutha has been fired by new Tshakhuma owner Dr Abram Sello, who is said to have recently purchased the club from Lawrence Mulaudzi.

"Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have terminated the contract of head coach Joel Masutha with immediate effect," Far Post reported on Friday.

"Far Post has it on good authority that Masutha was let go by new club owner Dr Abram Sello on Friday."

The decision to dismiss Masutha may be based on the fact that the team has been struggling in the PSL under the former Black Leopards coach.

Vhadau Vha Damani are winless in their last 10 matches in the competition having lost five consecutive games, which sees the team placed 15th on the league standings.

Tshakhuma are in their debut season in the top-flight league after purchasing Bidvest Wits' PSL status prior to the start of the current season.

TTM have reportedly already identified a replacement for Masutha as it is said the club is interested in Dylan Kerr, who is currently a free agent.

"It is believed the club has earmarked former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr, who was at the Thohoyandou Stadium when they beat SuperSport United on Thursday for the job," the same publication reported.

Kerr was dismissed by Leopards two weeks ago due to a poor run of results in the league and it was his second stint with the Limpopo-based club.

Article continues below

The English tactician also coached another Limpopo-based side in Baroka FC between January 2020 and November 2020.

Tshakhuma's next match is against Maritzburg United in a league game at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 12.

A victory for TTM will see them climb out of the relegation zone as they are level on points with 14th-placed Maritzburg.