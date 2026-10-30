Masters of the world! Former China coach's advice to rescue Mbappé from the "dictator" crisis

From the heart of his Chinese experience, José Antonio Camacho issued a strongly worded warning to Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid after a crisis erupted over the French star's sarcastic comment about the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong: "That is impossible there."
The veteran Spanish coach, who led the Chinese national team between 2011 and 2013, lifted the lid on his dealings with the Chinese authorities during his appearance on the famous programme "El Partidazo de Cope" on Cope radio, analysing the escalating row between Beijing and the Real Madrid and La Liga star.
A Murcia native who has coached Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, Camacho explained that he never received an official list of banned topics. Instead, he held regular meetings with high-level officials, chief among them the Chinese sports minister, who spelled out the state's philosophy to him.
Camacho delivered a startling verdict: "They always tell you that you have to adapt to their rules, their way of working, and everything they do. They believe they are the masters of the world in everything, and that is not an easy matter."
He added: "Logically, I would often tell them yes, I am trying to adapt, but they too have to understand that the Chinese national team does not play against other Chinese players, but against other national teams. So, it is they who have to adapt a little. They do not fully understand these things."
Lawyers' advice and cutting ties
Analysis was not enough for Camacho. He offered Real Madrid and Mbappé practical, direct advice on handling the crisis, urging them to hire competent lawyers at once and warning that the Chinese side will not hesitate to escalate.
He continued: "They cut ties immediately, and you will have to deal with FIFA or UEFA or any other relevant body. When I was a coach there, they invested with enormous intensity in football, they wanted things to move extremely fast. And when they get bored, they abandon everything."
His words land with the controversy still raging. Mbappé angered Beijing by branding Mao Zedong a "dictator" in reply to a sarcastic post, and the French star then issued an official apology: "My comment was regrettable, and I now realise that it offended many." It was an attempt to contain a crisis that threatens the huge marketing interests of La Liga and Real Madrid in the Asian market.