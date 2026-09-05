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ACF Fiorentina v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Mastantuono's woes deepen with Fiorentina in Serie A

Fiorentina vs Torino
Fiorentina
Torino
Serie A
Real Madrid
F. Mastantuono
Italy

Fiorentina slumped to a third straight Serie A defeat on Saturday evening, beaten 3-1 at home in front of their own fans by Torino.

AS newspaper singled out the struggles of Argentine Franco Mastantuono, on loan at the Viola from Real Madrid.

Mastantuono barely made an impact and came off at half-time.

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Sitting deep, Fiorentina handed possession to Torino and looked to hit them on the break.

Their best moments came through Mastantuono. Twice he robbed the Torino defence and burst clear, but on both occasions he couldn't find the net.

The hosts struck first. Matteo Pellegrino lashed home a powerful left-footed effort in the 48th minute to catch goalkeeper Paleari off guard.

Torino hit back with two goals in quick succession. Rolando Mandragora levelled on 74 minutes before Che Adams struck on 82, sealing the visitors' first three points of the campaign and leaving Fiorentina rooted to the bottom of the table.

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