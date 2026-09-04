Argentina international Franco Mastantuono, on loan at Fiorentina from Real Madrid, says the move to the Viola is the perfect step for his career.

Real Madrid caused a stir when they paid 45 million euros to prise him from River Plate in 2025. Regular minutes never came, though, and the club decided to send him out on loan.

Plenty of other sides fancied his signature. He picked Fiorentina.

Mastantuono said, in comments to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport": "I thought about the Italian league, a competitive league that has always attracted me, in addition to the importance of the club and the long history of Argentine players who have written history here."

The Argentine added: "Everyone who spoke to me about the city of Florence praised it, and very highly too."

Unlike some of the clubs chasing him, Fiorentina are not playing in Europe this season.

Mastantuono explained: "It is not the right time to talk about Europe. This is a strong team and we have experience with players such as David de Gea, in addition to enthusiasm and desire. However, there are many new players and it needs time to find the right balance."

He also pointed to the man in the dugout. "I chose Fiorentina because of the coach. As soon as Fabio Grosso called me, I understood that his project was ideal for me."

Real Madrid's current coach José Mourinho, who knows the Italian league well, also pushed the deal along.

Mastantuono went on: "He is a great coach and possesses enormous energy. I had not yet chosen Florence when we spoke, but he gave me advice, and it was agreed with him and with Real Madrid that going out on loan to play regularly was the best option."

The Argentine continued: "European participation was not decisive in my decision, rather I gave priority to ambitions and opportunities. Fiorentina focuses on youth and quality, and that is why it is the best place to express my style of football."

Mastantuono concluded: "Lionel Messi is the best, and I had the honour of playing alongside him, but it is also sad that he retired from international football. I admire Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala, especially as Dybala plays in the same position as me, but it is absurd to compare myself to players who have achieved exceptional careers."



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