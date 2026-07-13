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Massive U-turn as international goalkeeper re-signs for PSL club - 'We are pleased to welcome him back'

S. Nwabili
Premier Soccer League
Transfers
Chippa United
Saudi Pro League

Despite recent media reports stating Nigerian international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was on the verge of joining a Saudi Pro League side, his former club Chippa United have announced he has been welcomed back into the Chilli Boys fold.

In a move that caught everyone by surprise, Stanley Nwabali has returned to Chippa United.

This comes just five months after the 29-year-old goalkeeper walked out on the Chilli Boys after his show-stopping performances at the Africa Cup of Nations convinced the player and his representatives that he could secure a lucrative move to Europe or the Middle East off the back of the tournament.

Despite multiple rumours that he was on the verge of a deal, nothing came to pass and the Nigerian international has apparently been forced to swallow his pride and re-sign with the Gqeberha-based outfit.

Chippa released a statement confirming the return of their former captain.

“Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys. After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape. We are pleased to welcome him back to the club,” said the club in a statement.

“His experience, leadership and presence will once again be a valuable addition to the squad. As we continue preparations for the season ahead, we welcome him back. We wish you every success in the Chippa United colours.”



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