Massive games in store for fantastic Maritzburg United - Tinkler

The KwaZulu-Natal side has gone under major transformation under the former Bafana Bafana midfielder

coach Eric Tinkler is happy with his side's rich depth as he also targets a top-eight Premier Soccer League ( ) finish.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit is currently placed eighth on the PSL standings and will play in the Telkom Knockout final against on Saturday.

They have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Despite losing key midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe to at the beginning of the season, Tinkler still boasts a competitive squad.

Zimbabwean forwards Gabriel Nyoni and Clive Augusto are some of the players signed by Tinkler for the 2019/20 season.

Midfielders Daylon Claasen, Daniel Morgan, Yusuf Jappie and Micah Lea'alafa are also some of the additions by Tinkler who is happy with his squad's depth.

“You’ve got to remember that we have made a lot of changes to the team,” said Tinkler as per IOL.

“There are a lot of new faces that we brought in. That’s probably the most important element, we have a lot more depth in our squad. It was always going to be difficult after losing Ndlovu and Makaringe. I wouldn’t say that we have replaced them, but we have found other players who bring us something different. The players have responded very, very well.”

After spending last season, fighting relegation, Maritzburg have been turned into a more competitive outfit by Tinkler.

The former midfielder feels he has crafted a team that can finish in the top-eight in the league as well as beating Sundowns in Saturday's Telkom Knockout final.

“It would be a fantastic achievement (to finish in the top eight and win a Cup), what we have done in a space of six months would be a great turnaround,” Tinkler said.

“But we can’t celebrate anything. You’ve got to first do that. We haven’t done that. We’ve got a few games left. We’ve got the final and then (Kaizer) Chiefs at home, massive and hard games.

"Probably no-one gives us a chance against either team. We’ve got absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain. To win a Cup competition and then finish the year in the top eight would be great, and then we have a short break.”

They finish 2019 by hosting in a league match three days before Christmas.