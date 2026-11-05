'I only had forwards on the bench' - Massimiliano Allegri laments injury crisis after Napoli's Champions League defeat to Porto

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Massimiliano Allegri cut a frustrated figure after Napoli’s difficult night in the Champions League, pointing to a severe injury crisis that left him with almost no tactical flexibility. The Partenopei suffered a heavy defeat against Porto, marking their third loss in just four European fixtures this season.

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Lack of depth hinders second-half changes

Napoli’s European campaign hit a new low in Portugal as a 4-1 defeat to Porto left Allegri searching for answers. The Italian giants have now lost seven of their fourteen matches across all competitions this term, a worrying statistic for a club with such high aspirations. Despite a competitive start, the match slipped away from the visitors in a second half dominated by the home side's superior physical energy and clinical finishing on set-pieces.

The turning point arrived around the 70th minute when Porto manager Vitor Bruno utilized his bench to inject fresh energy into the game. In contrast, Allegri found his hands tied by a mounting injury list that has ravaged the Napoli squad. He specifically mentioned the presence of Lorenzo Lucca, Giovane, and Noa Lang, along with two players born in 2008, as his only options. "In that moment they made five changes and put on fresh and physical people. We would have liked to do the same, but I only had forwards on the bench. To play matches with this expenditure of energy you need changes, otherwise you can't do it, it's simple. You can only manage such rhythms if you have eight or nine changes available," Allegri noted, as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.

Tactical details prove costly in Portugal

Despite a competitive first hour, the Italian side crumbled when Porto increased the pressure, leaving their coach frustrated by the manner in which the goals were conceded. Allegri highlighted specific errors that proved fatal to his side's chances of securing a result. Specifically, he highlighted a misunderstanding in the defensive line involving Sam Beukema, whose hesitation allowed Porto to reclaim possession and transition into a scoring opportunity.

"It's the details that make the difference. Tonight we made mistakes on two dead-ball situations and on that clearance from Meret," Allegri explained. "Beukema goes straight for it, the ball is contested and he has to go and mark the man. It was a moment of inattention; Beukema had done well, perhaps there was tiredness. These are the details that count. Even with Juve the match was going smoothly, then certain mistakes become decisive at these levels."

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The impact of fatigue in Champions League

With teams forced to turn around every 72 hours under directives that have drastically increased effective playing time, the Italian tactician underscored that no side can sustain competitive consistency across multiple fronts without a bench capable of matching the physical demands from the first whistle to the last. Allegri acknowledged that fatigue inevitably caught up with his players, though he remained adamant that their showing marked a clear step forward from their recent domestic stumble against Juventus.

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"The rhythms in the Champions League are high, and tiredness set in. I can reproach the boys for errors on details, on the small things, but for the rest, they ran and played. And certainly, the performance was better than the one against Juve in the league," Allegri said.

Looking ahead to the Lazio "final"

With the international break approaching, Allegri is desperate to navigate one more domestic hurdle before his squad can recover. Napoli face a high-stakes clash against Lazio, a match the manager has already branded as a season-defining moment. He remains hopeful that the return of injured stars after the hiatus will allow the team to find the consistency that has eluded them during this difficult autumn period.

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"Now there is Lazio, it's as if it were a final. Then in the break we will recover the players. There was a break I spent in my time at Juve that was tough... in football moments like this also happen," Allegri concluded.