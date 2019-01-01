Greenwood: I'm going to show everyone what I can do

The youngster netted his first-ever Man Utd goal earlier this campaign and he is keen to add to that tally over the course of the current campaign

striker Mason Greenwood is desperate for the chance to prove his worth in the Premier League after signing a four-year deal at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club last week and is tipped for a bright future after a series of eye-catching cameos already in his brief United career.

Greenwood has scored in both the and EFL Cup this season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeatedly talking up the teenager's ability.

Asked if he was keen to repay Solskjaer for the faith he has shown in him, Greenwood told the club's official website: "Yeah. I'm going to show everyone what I can do in the times I come on or if I play games.

"I'll try my best and give it all for the team. [My aims are] to show everyone what I can do really and why I signed a contract – why I'm here. I just want to show everyone.”

Greenwood also explained why he takes penalties with his right foot, even though he prefers his left.

"Actually, it happened when I was in the Under-13’s. I missed with my left foot against [Manchester] City when I was struggling in a game and, ever since, I've just gone with the right foot. Ever since then, really.”

The youngster actually made his debut in the Red Devils’ famous 3-1 win against in March and Greenwood admitted it was an incredibly proud moment.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Winning the game, from being down in the result, but it was me representing the whole Academy. Coming onto the pitch, I was representing the whole Academy, from all the youth levels, so it was a great feeling.”

Greenwood has also represented 's Under-21 team this year but has played in six of United’s nine Premier League games this season, although he has actually only featured for 87 minutes of league football during the campaign.

The teenager has also played in all three of the Red Devils’ three cup games.

Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.