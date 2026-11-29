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Fenerbahçe made no mistake in the Süper Lig on Sunday. Emre Belözoglu's side beat Erzurumspor 3-0 at their Sükrü Saracoglu Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Oguz Aydin opened the scoring shortly after the break. Aydin took Mason Greenwood's pass and fired into the far corner from just outside the box: 1-0.

Fenerbahçe played with greater freedom and soon made it 2-0, with Greenwood again at the heart of it. The Englishman swung in a corner and Milan Skriniar headed home.

Greenwood capped his performance with a goal of his own in the closing stages. The former Manchester United prospect ran on to a pass from Irfan Can Kahveci, controlled the ball and finished clinically: 3-0.

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Fenerbahçe sit fifth on 23 points. Leaders Galatasaray remain out of reach for now on 31 points. Trabzonspor, Amedspor and Besiktas also sit above the Yellow Canaries.