Masiya: Baroka FC upset with Masilela over Mamelodi Sundowns clause claim

FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is not impressed with legend Joel ‘fire’ Masilela, who recently made claims about his son, Thamsanqa Masiya.

Masilela recently stated there is a clause on the speedy winger's contract with Baroka that gives Sundowns first preference to sign him back.

Masiya was nurtured in the Sundowns academy along with the likes of Sphelele Mkhulise, Percy Tau and Keletso Makgalwa and he was promoted to the first team in 2015.

Mphahlele has now slammed Masilela's 'reckless' statements and made it clear that they could never agree to include a first refusal clause in a player's contract.

“There were reports that we have signed Thami Masiya with a clause that says Sundowns is getting first preference to sign him first,” Mphahlele said on Far Post.

“Apparently we cannot sell him to any team except for Sundowns because of that clause. We want to clarify that is false and we will never do such a deal that restricts us from doing our business elsewhere.

“Thami’s father made a reckless statement because the statement is read by everybody from the supporters, sponsors and partners. People read that statement that said Thami must go play for Sundowns one day."

Masiya spent two seasons with Mbombela United in the National First Division (NFD) on loan from Sundowns, before moving to Swallows FC after being released by Masandawana in July 2019.

The 24-year-old moved to Baroka in January 2020 and he has impressed with his blistering speed and mesmerising skills at the Limpopo-based side.

“We are competing with that team that they say he must go play for. I don’t like a situation whereby Thami makes a mistake and everybody starts saying, 'Yeah it is because he wants to go to Sundowns'", Mphahlele added.

“It is a dangerous statement which we want to refute. We don’t need that statement. The boy is currently on form. He is playing all the matches and we don’t want that distraction,” added Mphahlele.

Thamsanqa, who uses his mother's surname, Masiya, has made five appearances in the league for Baroka this season.