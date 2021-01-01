Masiya and Patjie cause threats with second balls - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena wary of Baroka FC's dangermen

The highly-rated tactician has been studying Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele, who will be desperate for a victory against Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has identified Baroka FC's dangermen ahead of their PSL clash on Wednesday evening.

Masandawana will be looking to secure their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions when they host Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mokwena singled out the quartet of Goodman Mosele, Richard Mbulu, Tshidiso Patjie and Thami Masiya as the players, who could hurt Sundowns.

“Mosele is doing well for them, giving them that assurance in front of the back-four and Mbulu with the physicality and a set-piece threat,’’ Mokwena told Sowetan on Wednesday.

“Of course, Masiya and Patjie being their most important players with speed and directness to be able to play behind the defence and cause threats with second balls. We have to make sure we try to manoeuvre and work on that.’’

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele are winless in their last five competitive matches, but Mokwena feels that Thoka Matsimela's side remains a good team.

“Baroka have been very interesting to analyse. We’ve gone into their games… the Nedbank Cup against Cape Town Spurs [which they lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw post extra-time]," he continued.

"We’ve gone into [their game against Kaizer] Chiefs [a 1-1 draw], and we’ve gone into [their game versus] Cape Town City [another 1-1 draw].

“They are doing some very good work because the identity of the team is very clear. Structurally, they have a system in place, which you can pick out in the 4-3-2-1 formation and they are very consistent regardless of the personnel.''

Mokwena has analysed Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele and discovered that they are not a possession-based side under coach Matsimela.

“Statistically, they are not a team that spends a lot of time on the ball, they average about 40% of ball possession," the former Orlando Pirates caretaker coach added.

"They are in the top 10 in the league in relation to the number of box entries, very direct from crosses and getting into the box."

A victory for Sundowns over Baroka will see the PSL champions open a five-point lead at the top of the league standings.