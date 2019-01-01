Masilo Machaka: We don’t know who to blame at Kaizer Chiefs anymore

The Amakhosi number one fan has urged the team to fight for trophies next season following a disastrous PSL campaign

supporter Masilo Machaka has expressed his disappointment following the team's failure to qualify for the MTN8 Cup next season.

The Amakhosi number one fan also congratulated the Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and for having a stellar campaign.

“It was not an exciting season for us, but we can take some positives from the campaign. We can only say the good teams did well such as Sundowns and Pirates,” Machaka told Goal.

“For us, it is very disappointing to miss the top eight. As a big club like Kaizer Chiefs, it is very disappointing to miss the top eight. We had a poor season despite reaching the (Nedbank Cup) final,” he added.

In their final PSL match of the season, coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops lost 1-0 to on Saturday afternoon.

“Finishing at number nine is not good. We don’t really know whether to blame the players, management or the coach – it’s just bad for us,” he continued.

“I don’t think we can say the players are focusing on the Nedbank Cup final because we have experienced players in that team. They are capable of making things happen for the club, but I think some of them are not really taking their jobs seriously,” Machaka said.

“We are very sad as supporters and we want them to perform better next season. I think they must reach all the cup finals except the MTN8, finish as number one in the league – it’s been a while since we last lifted a major trophy like the PSL title. We need to redeem ourselves, but let’s just congratulate Sundowns and Pirates,” he said.

Regarding the Nedbank Cup final, Machaka says they don’t expect an easy encounter against National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy because their coach Dan Malesela wants to make history at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

“I think it will not be easy because there is this negative mood in the camp after failing to qualify for the MTN8 and I don’t expect the club to hold an awards ceremony at Naturena,” reacted the supporter.

“I mean it’s going to be useless to have them when we have failed to reach the top eight at least and it will be worse if we fail to win the Nedbank Cup. Coach Dan's teams are always tough to beat and they will want to be the first team from the National First Division (NFD) to lift the Nedbank Cup,” he concluded.