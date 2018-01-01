​Masilo Machaka: Kaizer Chiefs fans happy with club's decision to reappoint Ernst Middendorp as head coach

​The Amakhosi fan believes that the team will do well in the continent under the former Free State Stars coach

Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka says he is happy with the club’s management for reappointing Ernst Middendorp as head coach.

The German mentor has secured two wins in his first two matches after replacing Italian tactician Giovanni Solinas, who was sacked at the beginning of this month.

“Yeah, he must do well because the team has been struggling. Kaizer Chiefs management which is under the leadership of chairman Kaizer Motaung needs to be commended,” Machaka told Goal.

“Reappointing a good coach with a special legend (assistant coach Shaun Bartlett) is good for the club. We hope things will remain the same going forward. It is a good start to have won two games and we are happy,” he said.

“I am confident that they will restore our pride and take us back to where we belong. We know the previous coaches failed and there is some promise now,” he added.

“We welcome them with warm hands as supporters. We just need to support them going forward and they must keep pushing for results,” he added.

Amakhosi secured a 3-0 win over Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the Caf Confederation Cup first round first-leg match over the weekend and Machaka is confident that the team will reach the group stages.

“We can challenge for trophies in the continent. Chiefs is a big club and the management took the right decision to allow Solinas to leave,” continued Machaka.

“Things were not going our way and I am happy they considered our feelings. I am confident that they will do well in Madagascar (in the second-leg clash) because continuity is good in the continent,” Machaka told Goal.

“We know Solinas tried, but he couldn't get the right results and the players couldn't understand his ideas and we just need to move forward because Kaizer didn't just appoint Middendorp for the sake of getting a coach. He can’t just destroy the legacy he took years to build - let’s support him because 2019 will be better for us,” he concluded.