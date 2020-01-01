Masilela: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender is giving us headaches – AmaZulu's Sokhela

The Usuthu boss has shared an update on the veteran left-back’s future in Durban

Former defender Tsepo Masilela is on the verge of landing a new deal with as the club’s general manager Lunga Sokhela suggests.

The former Bafana Bafana left-back joined Usuthu in November last year on a six-month deal, but the experienced manager reveals management has headaches when it comes to the 35-year-old’s future at the club.

With the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sokhela explains it’s difficult to focus on transfers until the games resume.

“Look, Tsepo is giving us headaches. He has shown that he’s still a good player and he looks after himself,” Sokhela told Isolezwe.

“He has displayed the qualities that he has played in one of the big leagues around the world. You need a player of his quality when you build a team of youngsters.

“We gave him a six-month contract when we signed him, then [we decided we would give him] a year if the management was happy and impressed. Based on his condition and level, you can give him another year.”

The Witbank-born player recently made it clear he is not thinking about hanging up his boots anytime soon, saying his mission is to help interim coach Ayanda Dlamini’s troops to remain in the top-flight.

Despite claiming a big win over Amakhosi just before the games were indefinitely suspended owing to the pandemic in March, AmaZulu remain threatened with relegation as they sit 15th on the log table with 23 points from 24 matches so far.

Boasting two PSL titles plus one MTN8 trophy, Masilela will hope to extend his stay with the KwaZulu-Natal side and continue with his professional career.

Meanwhile, the former defender in the Spanish has featured in eight matches for the Durban-based outfit and chipped in with a single assist across all competitions.