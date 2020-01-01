Masilela not surprised by Mosimane's new Mamelodi Sundowns deal

The retired midfielder was delighted with Thursday's news and shared his thoughts on the experienced coach’s new deal

In the wake of news that have tied down coach Pitso Mosimane for the next four seasons, Joel Masilela was delighted, saying it doesn’t come as a surprise to him.

Masandawana president Patrice Motsepe confirmed the new deal for the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner, saying he wants the former Bafana Bafana international to become the club’s Sir Alex Ferguson, who brought success to over a sustained period.

On the other hand, ‘Fire’ also addressed the media reports that North African clubs such as , , and were keen on landing the outspoken tactician, stating that time is not right for him to move abroad.

“That’s good for the club. It’s not surprising, to be honest. He has set records at Sundowns and the way he conducted himself throughout his spell at Sundowns,” Masilela told Goal.

“The commitment was there, the silverware, there’s no way you can lose a coach like Pitso.

"He has done well for Sundowns and the players relate to him better than any coach. He knows better than anyone that has coached at Sundowns, he knows the team, the tradition, and culture of Sundowns.

“I think he deserves it, it’s good for him and it’s worth it for the club. The rumours are now dead and buried. Despite the rumours, I knew he was going to sign a new contract.

“Hopefully, it’s going to work for both parties. I wish him all the best and I’m confident he will take the club to a greater height in the upcoming seasons.”

On his personal ambition, the Rothmans Cup and PSL champion with the Brazilians wants to see more youngsters being developed into the senior side.

“I would like to see him bringing more youngsters into the first team. He has already started and it’s good he’s mixing the young and old,” added the club legend.

“I want to see more youngsters following the likes of [Keagan] Dolly, [Bongani] Zungu and [Percy] Tau going overseas and doing well.

"The relationship with the academy coaches, the technical department is showing signs that there an understanding and cohesion at Sundowns.

“It’s something that can produce more positive results going forward. The club has invested a lot of money in the development and sometimes I don’t see the reason to go and buy players locally or overseas when there’s good quality in the development structures.

“Yes, you can go and buy if the player will bring something new or he’s better than what we have, but we need to see more of the youngsters coming up to the senior side.

“He's got the backing of the president, the board, and the management so it’s up to him to shine in the next four years. I know it’s not going to be easy for the youngsters, they have to convince Pitso and show they are ready because it’s not easy to impress him.

"They have a chance to go overseas when they play under coach Pitso.”

Addressing the reports which have constantly linked the former Bafana coach with a move to other teams on the continent, Masilela says the timing is not right now, but it would be a good move for the 55-year-old in future.

“Let Pitso stay for another five years and then he can move to the likes of Al Ahly, I know some teams will just make noise to distract him but I’m glad he is staying,” he continued.

“The likes of [Wydad] Casablanca, Esperance [de Tunis] these are big teams. It will be a good thing for him, but not now.

"I don’t think it will be good for him to go now, we know these teams are not patient and if they fire him, then that would raise questions on Pitso’s coaching credentials while we know he is the best.

“There’s no doubt these are the big teams in Africa and Pitso’s record on the continent speaks for itself. We know these teams are always looking for good coaches but I’m sure there will be challenges to start in a new club."