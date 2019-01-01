Masilela: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender needs time to prove himself at AmaZulu

Usuthu are currently assessing two former Amakhosi defenders as they look to reinforce their defence

Former defender Mario Booysen could make his debut for FC this weekend.

The towering central defender seems to have impressed the Usuthu technical team while on trial under the watchful eye of head coach Jozef Vukusic.

The Slovakian tactician revealed the KwaZulu-Natal giants are set to sign the player before they take on in the Telkom Knockout Cup clash on Sunday.

"I don't want to say that they are trialists. They are both experienced players. We want to assess them closer. Mario will definitely be our player," Vukusic told IOL.

Booysen, 31, is currently a free agent having been released by Chiefs prior to the start of the current season.

"It is possible Mario will play because he is fit. He will do the medical tests today (Wednesday). After that, we will see. From what I saw at training, I still [think] he will play," he added.

Another former Chiefs defender, Tsepo Masilela is also on trial at AmaZulu as he looks to earn himself a deal with the Durban-based side.

Vukusic admitted he was happy with Masilela's performance at training despite the player having been out of action for the past 15 months.

Article continues below

"With Tsepo, we need a little more time. He hasn't played for a long period of time. He is doing well in training. I'm happy about that," he added.

"But he needs maybe two or three weeks and then we will see if he will be signed or not."

Masilela, 34, was released by Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 season.