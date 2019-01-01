Masilela: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender joins AmaZulu FC

Usuthu have beefed up their defence with signing of the veteran left-back ahead of their PSL clash with Chippa United on Saturday evening

FC have announced the signing of former defender Tsepo Masilela.

The experienced full-back has been on trial at the Durban-based side as he attempted to impress the Usuthu technical team.

Usuthu head coach Jozef Vukusic recently revealed that Masilela had done enough to earn himself a deal with the KwaZulu-Natal giants.



However, the Slovakian tactician indicated that the former international was delaying signing a contract with the club.

Masilela has since inked a short-term deal with AmaZulu according to the club's official Twitter page on Friday evening.

"Join us in welcoming the veteran defender," a club statement read.

"It’s official we are proud to announce that Tsepo Masilela has officially signed with AmaZulu for the rest of the season."

Masilela,34, has been clubless since he was released by Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The former South Africa youth international has been handed a chance to resurrect his career by Usuthu.

It’s official ✍🏽



We are proud to announce that Tsepo Masilela has officially signed with AmaZulu for the rest of the season! 📝



Join us in welcoming the veteran defender 🙌🏽 #Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/nmm7xm5wo3 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) November 8, 2019