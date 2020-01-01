Masilela: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender hoping for AmaZulu FC contract extension

The veteran full-back is not ready to retire having started his professional career 17 years ago with Hellenic

FC defender Tsepo Masilela is hoping for a new deal with his current contract at the club set to expire at the end of next month.

The 35-year-old player was enjoying regular game time until the current season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic two months ago.

“I remember reading an interview by Robin van Persie where he talked about the uncertainty of football,” said Masilela on Daily Sun.

“You can plan to play for six years at a particular team. But anything can happen in football.

"The club may decide not to renew your contract. You can get injured. Look, even [SuperSport United captain] Dean Furman is moving back to the UK.

The accomplished left-back, who won two Premier Soccer League ( ) titles with , is not considering retiring from professional football.

"Family is also involved. It’s tough to plan when exactly one is going to retire. Football is a tough career," he continued.

"Some players disappear after two seasons and people wonder what happened to them. But I haven’t thought about retirement.”

Masilela admitted that the current break is messing up his plans since Fifa has suggested that contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic seasons.

"The aim was just to play again, help the team where I can because they have given me a chance, and will see what happens when the contract ends, ” he explained.

“Unfortunately, now it’s a different story altogether with the pandemic. We don’t know what’s the next step with contracts ending soon."

The former player stressed the importance of adhering to the government's regulations regarding the current lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We will have to see what happens next. We can’t rush to go back. Football can continue," he added.

"But when you lose lives, you can’t get them back. We have to obey the lockdown regulations as said by our leaders in government."

