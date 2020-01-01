Masilela: AmaZulu set to engage former Kaizer Chiefs defender

Usuthu confirm they will have talks with the ex-Amakhosi defender as they look to retain his signature

general manager Lunga Sokhela has confirmed they will engage former defender Tsepo Masilela following the end of his contract with the Durban-based club.

The veteran left-back saw his deal coming to an end after the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season and Sokhela explains they are happy with the 35-year-old’s contribution.

Moreover, Usuthu announced the signing of winger Sicelo Mkhize from Jomo Cosmos and Samkelo Mgwazela from neighbours, .

“We’re going to be engaging Mr Tsepo Masilela. We feel he’s one of the players that have really played a critical leadership role within the squad,” Sokhela told the media.

“He’s come here and brought all that experience into the squad which has assisted us greatly.

“We will be engaging in the next couple of days about continuing with us further. So, we really have been happy with his contribution.”

As they have retained the services of coach Ayanda Dlamini on a three-year deal, AmaZulu have confirmed the arrivals of Mkhize and Mgwazela from Ezenkosi and Abafana Bes'thende respectively.

"When it comes to any new signings, we can confirm that we have Mr Somila Ntsundwana, he was on loan to Royal Eagles and he will be rejoining us," he added.

"We’ve signed Sicelo Mkhize. We signed him on a pre-contract from Jomo Cosmos. We also signed Mgwazela, he’s a youngster. We signed him from the Golden Arrows MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge] team.

"He will be joining us this year as well, probably playing a lot of games in the MDC, but we think he is a quality youngster and may feature in the main team as well.

"In the goalkeeping department we have Jean-Noel Amonome, he was also on loan to Royal Eagles. He will be coming back to us to give us back-up in the goalkeeping position."

Coming to some of the payers they plan to offload, the experienced administrator shared an update as they have also parted ways with former goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs who served as Dlamini’s assistant coach.

"There are some youngsters that were on loan and we’ll be making a decision on them such as Sbu Maluleke [Eagles] and Mr Xolani Silawula, who was on loan at Uthongathi," continued Sokhela.

Under the former striker’s guidance, AmaZulu survived the relegation battle and finished at number 13 with 30 points from 30 games.