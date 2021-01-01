Mashiane: A ray of hope for struggling Kaizer Chiefs

It's been a breakthrough season for the youngster who has featured in 12 games, having only accumulated six appearances in his previous two seasons

In a season in which some of the senior Kaizer Chiefs players' reputations have taken a knock, attacking midfielder Happy Mashiane has been resurrecting his career.

Mashiane first arrived on the PSL scene with Chiefs in the 2018/19 season, putting in a couple of promising performances as a left-back.

However, his progress was curtailed by a toe injury which left him sidelined for six months, and after that, the Tembisa-born player, who was once at the Mamelodi Sundowns academy, struggled to get back into a side which was challenging for league honours under coach Ernst Middendorp last season.

He played in only two league matches in the whole of the 2019/20 campaign, getting only 54 minutes of action.

Having fallen out of the limelight, and also having struggled with some niggling injuries, Mashiane barely featured at all in the first three months of the current campaign, making just three substitute appearances between October and the end of December.

But with the new year, came a new lease of life for the player who has risen through the Amakhosi development ranks, including their reserve side in the MDC league.

His first league start of the season came in the 1-0 win against AmaZulu on January 13, and Mashiane put in a promising display on the left-wing, given more freedom to attack and express himself with Philani Zulu playing behind him.

He limped off with a knock after playing well for 50 minutes, but was back three days later against Cape Town City, and scored a very well taken goal in the 2-1 win in the Mother City.

Only another three days later and Mashiane was at it again as he both scored and assisted in a 3-0 victory over TTM on January 19.

Still not fully fit, Mashiane was used fairly sparingly in February - a period which coincided with a very poor run of form for Chiefs - but was back in the starting line-up last weekend for Amakhosi's Caf Champions League match against Petro de Luanda.

With Chiefs somewhat shakily hanging on to their 1-0 lead thanks to Eric Mathoho's early goal, a second goal was needed.

Mashiane duly complied, making a goal out of nothing as he picked up a loose pass by the opposition defence, glided past two defenders like they were not there, beat a third defender and then scored with a clinical low shot with his weaker right foot.

It was a superb individual effort and highlighted all of Mashiane's assets - the balanced running, the body swerve, and the pace and skill, before a composed finish.

With an X-factor in his attacking game, it also showed why he's better suited as a winger rather than as a left-back, where he was used earlier in his career.

It feels like Mashiane's been around for a while, but he only turned 23 in January and certainly seems to be one for the future; with high expectations at Chiefs, it can be hard for development players, but Mashiane has shown by his ability to overcome setbacks, that he's up for the challenge.

And his natural skill and flair on the ball also make him a potential fans' favourite.

If he can maintain his focus, his progression, and stay clear of injuries, Mashiane certainly has the ingredients to follow in the footsteps of a player like fellow left-winger Simphiwe Tshabalala and to become a future Glamour Boys star.