Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia will seal the double over AFC Leopards – Kerr

The British coach says K’Ogalo will carry the day against Ingwe and insists previous statistics will not decide the outcome of the derby

Dylan Kerr has tipped to complete a double over their rivals AFC when they clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

In the first meeting, Gor Mahia hammered Ingwe 4-1 with a brace from Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe and goals apiece via Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma while Tresor Ndikumana scored Ingwe's goal.

Kerr, who guided Gor Mahia to two KPL titles during his stint with the club, has now told Goal the Kenyan champions have what it takes to seal a double over their bitter rivals.

More teams

“Yes…Gor Mahia will do the double and I want to wish them all the best not just in the derby but in every game they will play until the end of the season,” Kerr, who currently handles FC in , told Goal on Tuesday.

Asked to explain why he feels Gor Mahia will beat AFC Leopards, Kerr told Goal: “If you bleed green you will always win.”

Kerr has also dismissed claims past records will decide the destiny of the 89th Mashemeji derby which will be played at Kasarani Stadium.

“It is a new game and records don’t count, not even previous history will count. I miss the derby even though they are rivals the spirit and crazy supporters are amazing.”

Article continues below

K’Ogalo will meet Ingwe without Yikpe this time after he left the club to sign for Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) while Ndikumana will also not feature for AFC having left the club in the January transfer window.

Last season, the Kenyan champions completed the double over Ingwe, winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

Gor Mahia are at the top of the 17-team league table with 51 points from 21 matches while Ingwe are sixth after collecting 40 points.