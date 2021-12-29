Mashego: Why Bafana Bafana left-back would reject Mamelodi Sundowns offer

South Africa international Terrence Mashego has disclosed why he would reject an offer from big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns.



The current season has seen the Cape Town City star rise to become of the best left-backs in the Premier Soccer League and his exploits earned him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad.



His City teammate Bradley Ralani has secured a transfer to Sundowns ahead of the January transfer window and Mashego was asked whether he would be interested in joining the reigning PSL champions too.



The 23-year-old admitted that moving to Masandawana would be a big move for his career, but he insisted that he would not consider joining the Tshwane giants as they already depth in his position.



“To be honest going to Sundowns would be an opportunity, it would be a big thing because Sundowns is a big team, and they are challenging,” Mashego told SAFM.



“But on the football fans, like to be fair, I don’t think I might consider that offer because they have Lyle Lakay, they have Aubrey [Modiba] and also Sifiso Ngobeni, of which they are doing good."



Masandwana have one of the biggest squads in the PSL and they currently have four left-backs on their books - Lakay, Modiba, Ngobeni and Divine Lunga.



Mashego, who helped TS Galaxy win the 2019 Nedbank Cup, feels that he would struggle for game time if he moved to Masandawana in the near future.



“For me to go there, it will be difficult for me maybe to get game time because of the new environment. And already they have Lyle Lakay who has been playing, so I don’t think I will consider that move like now," he concluded.



Mashego has made 19 appearances across all competitions for City thus far this season including four in the MTN8 as they reached the final, where they lost to Sundowns.