Mashego questions whether Mamelodi Sundowns will achieve as much without Mosimane

The 56-year-old made a shocking decision to quit the Brazilians on Wednesday and is believed to be headed for North Africa

Former forward Katlego Mashego says life will go on for the Tshwane giants who could still win trophies following the departure of coach Pitso Mosimane.

On Wednesday, Mosimane announced his exit from Sundowns where he arrived in December 2012 to establish one of the best eras at the club.

It was a spell in which he became the most successful Premier Soccer League ( ) coach with five league titles and also guided Sundowns to a Caf crown together with the Caf Super Cup title.

More teams

Two Nedbank Cups and as many Telkom Knockout trophies also marked Mosimane’s stint at Sundowns decorated by 11 pieces of silverware.

Mashego who worked under Mosimane at SuperSport United and later on at Sundowns believes that it is not the end of life for Sundowns and feels they can still continue from where the former coach left off.

“Sundowns will always be there. Sundowns was there before Pitso, Sundowns will be there after Pitso whether they achieve the same things after this is another question,” Mashego told Goal.

“It’s always a challenge [coaching Sundowns] but I would like to think that coaches prepare themselves when going to clubs that have ambitions, clubs that have won Cups because already the culture there is less pressure for you to win because the club itself wants to win. The club thrives in winning and playing in Africa.

“This thing [of successful coaches leaving clubs] has always been there. Pep Guardiola left and other coaches came and won.

“Obviously we will miss Pitso. He is a big coach in Africa. He is entering probably one of the best teams in the world but you know he is going to contribute to African football. He can always take football forward and we will miss him in South Africa but he has to go out there and grow more.”

Interestingly, Mosimane is heavily touted to join , a team which knocked Sundowns out of this season’s Caf Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

If Mosimane takes up the Al Ahly job, he would coach two clubs in a single Champions League season.

Article continues below

The eight-time African champions recently parted ways with Rene Weiler and are set to take on in the semi-final of the Champions League and the Moroccan side are also admirers of Mosimane.

“I am sure before accepting [the Al Ahly job] he would think about it, what the club offers him and he weighs all the pros and cons and makes a decision that he needs to test himself at that level,” said Mashego.

“We know Al Ahly are a big club who dominate Africa, they dominate the Egyptian League. I think it is a club he would want to build or take forward.”